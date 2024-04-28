Milwaukee attempted robbery, shooting; 19-year-old man accused

article

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of attempting a robbery and wounding a man with gunfire on the city's northwest side on Friday, April 12. The accused is Joseph Butler Jr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted robbery, armed (use of force)

First-degree reckless injury

Misdemeanor bail jumping

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 95th and Thurston on the evening of Friday, April 12 regarding a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle on a lawn -- crashed into a boulder. They also spotted nine bullet strikes to the vehicle -- and located 13 9mm casings up the block. The shooting victim was taken to the scene to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of his injury.

Investigators recovered distant video of the shooting incident as well as closer video that captures the beginning of the incident. The closer video showed an individual approaching a vehicle "consistent in appearance with the vehicle crashed into the boulder," the complaint says. The video captures the individual "standing in the street a distance away from the sedan. The camera captures the individual raise up his arm and muzzle flashes are seen. The sedan is then seen driving off down the road towards the direction of the boulder," the complaint says. At the same time, the individual who fired the shots "then runs after the shooting. He is also seen attempting to pick up items after the shooting, likely casings," the complaint says. Officials say the individual's appearance is consistent with the defendant, Butler.

The shooting victim later gave an interview with police. He indicated he was in the area attempting to sell a phone. He stated "two guys approached his vehicle and said, 'Man, run that (expletive), I got a switch,'" the complaint says. The victim said one of the two guys had a gun and began to shoot. The victim identified Butler from a photo array.

Another person was interviewed by investigators. This person "knew who the shooter was and provided the defendant's full name as well as a photo," the complaint says. This person also provided an audio recording in which "the defendant discusses details of the shooting."

Defendant Butler was arrested and later interviewed. The complaint says he "admitted to planning a robbery of a weed dealer to get money." The defendant "claimed someone in the car began to shoot at them first and then he and the guy he was with shot," the complaint says.

Butler made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, April 26. Cash bond was set at $50,000.