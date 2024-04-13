Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings and stabbing Friday night, 3 injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 13, 2024 6:57am CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot, and one person was stabbed, in Milwaukee on Friday night, April 12.

74th and Carmen

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two people were hurt in a shooting and stabbing on around 7:45 p.m. near 74th and Carmen Playfield.

A 27-year-old went to a hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound, authorities said, while a 20-year-old was taken to a hospital after being stabbed.

95th and Thurston

Shortly after 9 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, the shooting appears to be related to an armed robbery attempt. 

MPD Tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.