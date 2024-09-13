Milwaukee attempted homicide; shots fired at officers during pursuit

article

The Brief Three people were taken into custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 12. The stolen vehicle was carjacked near 10th and Keefe. A 16-year-old shot at officers during a foot pursuit. No officers returned fire.



Three people were taken into custody in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 12 following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle. While fleeing from police, a 16-year-old boy shot at officers.

According to police, shortly before 7 p.m., officers observed a stolen vehicle near 23rd and Keefe that had been carjacked on Thursday, Sept. 12 near 10th and Keefe.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in the area of 23rd Street and Finn Place when the vehicle stopped and three occupants ran from the scene.

The 17-year-old male driver was taken into custody near 23rd and Townsend.

The passengers, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, the 16-year-old boy discharged a firearm towards officers.

No officers were struck, and no officers returned fire.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.