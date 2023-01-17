Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus

article

Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16.

Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.

The victim received medical attention.

Officials say the attackers fled westbound on Michigan Street in their own vehicle -- a black Kia Telluride SUV with no plates.

If you have information that could help Marquette police in this matter, you are urged to call 414-288-6800.