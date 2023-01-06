Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought

article

Milwaukee police say a person attempted to rob the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6.

Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.

Police are looking for the robber.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.