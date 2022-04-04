Milwaukee Art Museum: Art In Bloom is back this weekend

It may not feel that Spring has arrived, but at the Milwaukee Art Museum their art pieces will be in full bloom this weekend
Brian is getting a sneak peek of the flowers and art that will once again combine for this weekend’s Art In Bloom.
It’s been two years since one of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s most popular events has been open to the public
Brian is learning more about the nearly 30 art-inspired floral installations that you’ll be able to see in person this weekend.
This upcoming weekend you can help welcome spring with a celebration of art and flowers at the Milwaukee Art Museum
Brian is there with a preview of this year’s event.
Art In Bloom is back at the Milwaukee Art Museum and it’s not just for the adults
Brian is in their Kohl’s Art Studio with a demo of the activities that the kids can take part in this weekend.
This weekend the Milwaukee Art Museum will come to life with sights, scents and sounds during Art In Bloom
Brian is checking out one way that you’ll be able to recharge after you experience spring blossoming into the galleries.
