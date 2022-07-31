Milwaukee Art Museum's lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends

article

The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend "Lakeside at MAM" events.

Located on the museum's east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.

"I think it's good to be able to come out and enjoy, not only our time as parents, but also our children, just being children," said parent Ariana Smith.

This is the second year the Milwaukee Art Museum has hosted the weekly event series.

Lakeside at MAM on Saturdays and Sundays is held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30-31, Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21.