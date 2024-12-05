Milwaukee arsons hours apart, convicted arsonist accused again

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of setting fire to two buildings in less than an hour. Court records show he was previously convicted of arson in 2019. Prosecutors said he admitted to starting the fires because he "thought the best thing for him was to go back to jail."



A Milwaukee man, previously convicted of arson, is now accused of setting fire to two buildings in less than an hour last month on the city's north side.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Lavon admitted to starting both fires on Monday, Nov. 25 because he "thought the best thing for him was to go back to jail."

19th and Atkinson

Firefighters were called to an apartment building near 19th and Atkinson around 5:30 a.m.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told investigators she woke up that morning to get her kids ready for school and kept hearing windows breaking but thought it may have been a vehicle outside. She said she looked through the peephole of her apartment's front door and saw a man start a fire. She called 911 and was eventually able to get out and saw the upstairs of the building "totally engulfed in flames." Investigators found a lighter at the scene.

Fire scene near 19th and Atkinson (Nov. 25, 2024)

20th and Keefe

Around 6:15 a.m. that morning, firefighters were called to a house fire near 20th and Keefe – less than a mile from the scene of the previous fire.

Prosecutors said a neighbor's surveillance camera captured a man going into the home before the fire started. A gasoline container was found at the scene.

Fire scene near 20th and Keefe (Nov. 25, 2024)

In custody

The complaint states Johnson walked into the Milwaukee Police District 1 station later that morning, confessed to starting both fires and turned himself in. He also said he was "on probation for burning down buildings."

Court records show Johnson was sentenced in 2019 for an arson that took place in 2018. He was sentenced that June to three years in prison and two years of extended supervision. Wisconsin Department of Corrections records list his status as "active community supervision."

According to prosecutors, Johnson told investigators "he woke up at 5:30 a.m. that day and decided he just couldn’t handle life any more and he thought the best thing for him was to go back to jail," so he decided to start the fires.

Johnson is charged in the case with two counts of arson and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Court records show his bond was set at $30,000 last month. A doctor's examination was also ordered; Johnson's defense said there is reason to believe he is not competent to proceed.