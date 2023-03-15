Milwaukee armored truck robbers at large nearly 2 months later

The people who robbed an armored truck in Milwaukee in January haven't been caught, Milwaukee police confirmed Wednesday, March 15, nearly two months after the crime.

The robbery happened at 79th and Capitol around 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 26. The robbers got away with more than $100,000.

These trucks are typically bullet-proof and transport large amounts of money.

The entire episode started at the North Shore Bank near 76th and Capitol.

As she trekked through the snow that morning, ShaRonn Jackson's mail route was undeliverable.

Armored truck heist, 79th and Capitol in Milwaukee

"I didn’t expect to see the police surrounding the bank like this, and I haven’t even been outside for an hour," said Jackson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said people with weapons robbed employees of the armored truck at the North Shore Bank. That is why Jackson feared the worst. She pulled up to the home she delivers mail to daily, and it was covered in crime scene tape.

"My next question is, are they OK?" Jackson said.

They were.

Peggy Studenec got her mail and an unwanted wake-up call.

Armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol, Milwaukee

"There was a lot of commotion over there. I couldn’t tell what was going on," Studenec said.

Studenec has lived in the neighborhood for decades. Her camera caught what she believed was footage of the people responsible driving off.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Anybody that would rob an armored truck, you have to have some guts to do that," Studenec said.

"It’s just sad," said Jackson. "We need to really pray for our city."

Armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol, Milwaukee

A few hours after the robbery, police rushed over to 76th and Capitol. It was there that MPD had someone in handcuffs. A tow truck hauled away a car that matched the vehicle seen in Studenec's video. Police said the arrest made at the scene where police recovered the "suspect vehicle" was not related to the robbery.

"It’s a little unnerving," said Studenec. "It’s not real rest assuring – think we’re probably going to look at moving soon because the crime in this area has gotten so bad."

Statement from North Shore Bank

"The safety of our employees, customers, and partners is our top priority, and we are thankful that no one was injured during this incident. We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they investigate this matter, and will do whatever we can to ensure that those responsible are caught and prosecuted."

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.