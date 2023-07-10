Milwaukee armed robbery at Walgreens, police investigate

article

An armed robbery happened at a Walgreens near Good Hope and Teutonia on Monday morning, July 10.

Milwaukee police said the robbery happened around 9:30 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police say that the armed person entered the Walgreens and demanded items.

Police are looking for the person who did this.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.