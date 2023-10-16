Milwaukee carjacking; victim's vehicle taken with dog, pet safe

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate four people involved in a carjacking near Oakland and North on Sunday evening, Oct. 15.

Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The armed suspects demanded and obtained the victim’s vehicle which contained the victim’s dog, George. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered -- however, the dog was not in the vehicle.

UPDATE (Oct. 17): Milwaukee police now say George is safe and has been returned to family.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, 18-19 years old, 6' tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black, twisty style medium length hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a colorful design on the chest and black pants.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, 18-19 years old, 5'10" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black twisty style medium hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a colorful design on the chest, black pants, and was armed with a black handgun.

Suspect #3 and # 4 are described as males, African American males, 18-19 years old – and last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.