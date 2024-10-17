Milwaukee armed robbery; teen arrested

article

A teenage boy was arrested in an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Police said it happened around 1:40 p.m. near Adams and Armour. During a dispute, the armed 15-year-old male stole a 19-year-old’s vehicle.

The teen was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police originally thought it was a shooting incident, but the victim’s injuries were caused by a dog.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article reported a shooting based off information from the Milwaukee Police Department. MPD has since clarified it was an armed robbery and this story has been updated.