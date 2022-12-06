Milwaukee armed robbery, police chase ends with 2 arrests

article

Milwaukee police say two people are in custody following an armed robbery of a business on N. Oakland Avenue and a police chase late Monday, Dec. 5.

Officials say the business that was robbed was near Oakland and Hartford – just west of the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Police say the robbery suspects led police on a chase that ended near 27th and Garfield. A 28-year-old man from Chicago and a 32-year-old man from Gary, Indiana was taken into custody. Three guns and items from the business were recovered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.