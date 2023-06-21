Milwaukee Walgreens armed robbery, police investigate

article

Milwaukee police are looking for the person responsible for a Wednesday, June 21 north side armed robbery.

It happened near 27th and North around 11:20 a.m. Police said the robber went into a business, demanded and obtained property, and left.

FOX6 News at the scene found police and crime scene tape outside a Walgreens. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



