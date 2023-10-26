Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee armed robbery; 19th and Mitchell

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:15AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

police lights generic Minneapolis

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Oct. 26 near 19th and Mitchell. 

Police say around 7:30 a.m. an armed suspect approached the victim and demanded property before fleeing on foot. 

No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.   