Milwaukee armed robbery; 19th and Mitchell
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Oct. 26 near 19th and Mitchell.
Police say around 7:30 a.m. an armed suspect approached the victim and demanded property before fleeing on foot.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.