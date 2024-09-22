Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee area school threat investigation; 12-year-old Arizona girl arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 22, 2024 5:48pm CDT
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

MILWAUKEE - A 12-year-old girl in Arizona was arrested in connection to a recent school threat investigation in the Milwaukee area.

The Buckeye Police Department said earlier Sunday, Sept. 22, they were contacted by the Milwaukee Police Department regarding a school threat investigation in the area. MPD had found an IP address that was linked to a home in Buckeye, Ariz.

Buckeye police officers went to the home where they interviewed the 12-year-old and recovered evidence. The BPD said she was arrested on felony charges including making a terroristic threat.

The BPD said no threats were made against Buckeye schools and there was no threat to their city.

It is currently unclear which local school was the subject of a threat, as well as the girl’s connection to the school.

FOX6 News has reached out to MPD and Milwaukee Public Schools.