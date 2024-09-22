Milwaukee area school threat investigation; 12-year-old Arizona girl arrested

article

The Brief A 12-year-old girl in Arizona was arrested in connection to a recent school threat investigation in the Milwaukee area on Sunday, Sept. 22. The Buckeye Police Department said they were contacted by the Milwaukee Police Department regarding a school threat investigation, and they had found an IP address linked to a home in Buckeye, Ariz. She was arrested on felony charges including making a terroristic threat. It is currently unclear which local school was the subject of a threat, as well as the girl’s connection to the school.



A 12-year-old girl in Arizona was arrested in connection to a recent school threat investigation in the Milwaukee area.

The Buckeye Police Department said earlier Sunday, Sept. 22, they were contacted by the Milwaukee Police Department regarding a school threat investigation in the area. MPD had found an IP address that was linked to a home in Buckeye, Ariz.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Buckeye police officers went to the home where they interviewed the 12-year-old and recovered evidence. The BPD said she was arrested on felony charges including making a terroristic threat.

Related article

The BPD said no threats were made against Buckeye schools and there was no threat to their city.

It is currently unclear which local school was the subject of a threat, as well as the girl’s connection to the school.

FOX6 News has reached out to MPD and Milwaukee Public Schools.