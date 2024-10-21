Milwaukee apartment building arson; man arrested
MILWAUKEE - An arrest has been made in connection to an arson that occurred at an apartment building on Milwaukee’s east side on Friday, Oct. 18.
Neighbors say someone tried setting a fire inside the doorway of the Shorecrest Apartments near Prospect Avenue and Irving Place.
One neighbor shared a message sent to residents. It says around 6 p.m., a masked man entered the vestibule off Prospect Avenue and lit a gas canister on fire.
The building provided photos of the person who they say is responsible.
Police say the suspect, a 40-year-old man, was identified and arrested on Oct. 19.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.