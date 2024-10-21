Milwaukee apartment building arson; man arrested

article

An arrest has been made in connection to an arson that occurred at an apartment building on Milwaukee’s east side on Friday, Oct. 18.

Neighbors say someone tried setting a fire inside the doorway of the Shorecrest Apartments near Prospect Avenue and Irving Place.

One neighbor shared a message sent to residents. It says around 6 p.m., a masked man entered the vestibule off Prospect Avenue and lit a gas canister on fire.

The building provided photos of the person who they say is responsible.

Police say the suspect, a 40-year-old man, was identified and arrested on Oct. 19.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.