Milwaukee apartment building arson; man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 21, 2024 10:39am CDT
Shorecrest Apartment Building

MILWAUKEE - An arrest has been made in connection to an arson that occurred at an apartment building on Milwaukee’s east side on Friday, Oct. 18.

Neighbors say someone tried setting a fire inside the doorway of the Shorecrest Apartments near Prospect Avenue and Irving Place.

One neighbor shared a message sent to residents. It says around 6 p.m., a masked man entered the vestibule off Prospect Avenue and lit a gas canister on fire.

The building provided photos of the person who they say is responsible. 

Police say the suspect, a 40-year-old man, was identified and arrested on Oct. 19. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.      