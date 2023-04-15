Milwaukee's Amani neighborhood Earth Day cleanup returns

There's still a week until Earth Day, but one Milwaukee neighborhood is getting ready for the big day ahead of time.

Saturday, a community made a team effort to help create a waste-free world.

"People is helping out and really helping out," said Wesley Landry with the Dominican Center. "Not just standing around talking."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It is the second year in a row that the Dominican Center is holding a cleanup event.

"We are out here doing a pre-Earth Day clean up in the Amani neighborhood, which is located in the 53026 zip code," said Maricha Harris.

Harris is the executive director and said they are covering 25th Street to 27th Street from Center to Burleigh. Organizations like Welcome Home Milwaukee, AARP and Safe and Sound are helping out with the community initiative.

"What we are trying to do is really get it back to being a thriving neighborhood again," said Harris. "And we work with the residents to achieve that."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Landry said residents and volunteers are finding more than just trash in the neighborhood.

"Irresponsible drivers, and wrecking cars, and leaving the debris right there where its at and that's not good for the neighborhood," said Landry.

All walks of life helped to get the job done. Among the youngest guests at the event was Amy Oeth's 8-year-old daughter, Parker.

"I think it's really important to start setting an example early," said Oeth. "And really showing OK, this is not what we should be doing, there shouldn't be litter on the ground."

As trash was collected bag by bag, the neighborhood became cleaner.

"It’s going to take time to do it, so we got to keep moving," said Landry.

In addition to Saturday's clean-up, the Dominion Center will continue to do cleanup events on weekends throughout the rest of spring and summer. There will also be a bloom-and-groom flower sale at the Dominican Center on May 2 – preorders available online.