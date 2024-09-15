Milwaukee airport plane emergency landing; no injuries reported

article

The plane came in just before 5:15 p.m.

American Airlines flight AA319 from Philadelphia was scheduled to land in Milwaukee but encountered mechanical issues prior to landing.

Harold Mester, director of public affairs and marketing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, said that the plane landed safely and the Milwaukee County Fire Department at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport was on standby for any issues.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Airport Division was involved in the incident.