Milwaukee Admirals top IceHogs in overtime

Anthony Richard’s breakaway goal with 54 seconds left in overtime pushed the Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night. The win was the fifth in a row for Milwaukee and extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-0-2).

The win also moved the Admirals record back to .500 at 18-18-2-2, the first time they have been back to even since October 22.

Playing 4-on-4 in overtime because of an expired Milwaukee penalty, the Admirals Cody Glass stripped the puck from the IceHogs at the Milwaukee blue line. Glass immediately turned and found Richard behind the Rockford defense. The Trois-Rivieres, QC native faked forehand before lifting a backhand over the shoulder of Hogs goalie Arvid Soderblom for his sixth of the season and second in OT.

Rockford got on the board early in the game when Andrei Altybarmakian fired a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle for his third of the season at 4:27 of the opening frame.

It took until 1:13 of the third period for the Admirals to tie the game but they did, courtesy of Marc Del Gaizo’s third of the season. The play started with Glass carrying the puck down the sidewall, before cutting to the middle of the ice. Just when he got between the wheels the puck was poke-checked away, but it went right to a crashing Del Gaizo, who pushed the puck past Soderblom.

The Admirals outshot the IceHogs 13-3 the rest of the third period, but couldn’t get one to drop, thus setting the stage for Richard’s heroics.

Connor Ingram stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced for his fifth straight win as well. During those five games he has surrendered just six goals.

The Ads will for their sixth consecutive win on Saturday night as they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

