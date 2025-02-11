Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Admirals beat Rockford IceHogs, securing 3rd straight win

By
Published  February 11, 2025 10:07pm CST
Milwaukee Admirals
The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Rockford IceHogs 3-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at BMO Center.
    • Kieffer Bellows posted a three-point game to lead Milwaukee.
    • With the win, the Admirals moved into a tie with the Texas Stars for first place in the Central Division.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at BMO Center.

Another win

What we know:

Kieffer Bellows posted a three-point game to lead Milwaukee to a 3-1 win.

With the win, the Admirals moved into a tie with the Texas Stars for first place in the Central Division. Both teams have 55 points. Texas has played 43 games while the Admirals have played 46. Milwaukee has won three straight.

Rockford dropped its third straight game.

Ads goalie Matt Murray won his sixth consecutive game with 26 saves.

Coming up

What's next:

The Admirals next host Springfield at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Thursday, Feb. 13.

