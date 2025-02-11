Milwaukee Admirals beat Rockford IceHogs, securing 3rd straight win
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at BMO Center.
Another win
What we know:
Kieffer Bellows posted a three-point game to lead Milwaukee to a 3-1 win.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
With the win, the Admirals moved into a tie with the Texas Stars for first place in the Central Division. Both teams have 55 points. Texas has played 43 games while the Admirals have played 46. Milwaukee has won three straight.
Rockford dropped its third straight game.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Ads goalie Matt Murray won his sixth consecutive game with 26 saves.
Coming up
What's next:
The Admirals next host Springfield at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Source: The Milwaukee Admirals