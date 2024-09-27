Milwaukee abduction, police chase; 43-year-old arrested on south side

article

The Brief A reported abduction and police chase led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 26. The pursuit ended at I-94 and College Avenue when the vehicle became disabled. A 44-year-old victim in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.



A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday night, Sept. 26 following what officials said was an abduction and later, a police chase that ended near I-94 and College Avenue.

Milwaukee police officers spotted a vehicle near 21st and Layton around 9:45 p.m. Thursday – it was wanted in connection to an abduction. They attempted to stop the vehicle – but the driver refused to stop and a police chase ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled and stopped on W. College Avenue at I-94.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was arrested. The 44-year-old victim was in the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police say a firearm was recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.