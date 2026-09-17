The Brief A 99-year-old Milwaukee woman, beaten and severely injured in her own home, waited hours for help after a delayed 911 response in late July. The delay prompted an internal investigation at the city's Department of Emergency Communications. FOX6 News obtained records that reveal new details about what happened.



A 99-year-old Milwaukee woman, beaten and severely injured in her own home, waited hours for help after a delayed 911 response in late July. It prompted an internal investigation at the city's Department of Emergency Communications. Now, FOX6 News has obtained records related to that investigation that reveal new details about what happened.

Call takers identified

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Records show Stephanie Hughes took the first 911 call, and Arriana Cadotte-Merced took the second. FOX6 reached out to both of them for an interview for this story but did not hear back.

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The DEC concluded Hughes violated procedures, including incorrectly classifying the emergency response from "welfare check" to "battery." When asked about why she did not upgrade the call, she said she had to clarify that someone was actually being assaulted and later acknowledged a battery call type would have been more appropriate.

Cadotte-Merced also failed to upgrade the call despite hearing a woman in distress and a male voice making threats in the background, the DEC said. She told investigators she did not have confirmation of battery to upgrade the call.

The investigation into James Ireton, the primary Milwaukee Police District 6 dispatcher, revealed he did not violate policy and relied on DEC call-taker entries.

Editor's note: News is actively reviewing documents and will continue to update this story as new details are uncovered. Check back for more.

Continued coverage

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FOX6 News has been digging into the 911 delay investigation for months. Here's a look at FOX6's latest coverage: