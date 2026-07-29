Milwaukee 911 review after delayed response to attack on 99-year-old

The Brief A 99-year-old Milwaukee resident was attacked in their home, but emergency responders were not dispatched during the initial 5:15 a.m. calls from a third party service. Emergency responders were only dispatched hours later after the victim called 911 directly at 7:51 a.m. Following a preliminary review of the call audio, two DEC employees have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.



The City of Milwaukee Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) is conducting a review of the handling of an emergency call involving a 99-year-old Milwaukee resident who was attacked in their home on July 27.

Sequence of events

What we know:

According to DEC, on that day, a third-party call answering service contacted the Milwaukee 911 center shortly after 5:15 a.m. Information provided indicated that a disturbance and threats of physical harm may have been happening. A second call from the same third party was received shortly thereafter, confirming location information. The caller was also able to provide what is believed to be a live audio feed from inside the home. However, the call did not result in the immediate dispatch of emergency responders.

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At about 7:51 a.m., the resident called 911 directly and reported that she had been physically attacked and was injured. That call was classified as a high-priority incident, and police and emergency medical were dispatched. Milwaukee Fire Department personnel arrived in the area just before 8 a.m. and staged until law enforcement secured the scene.

Milwaukee police arrived at approximately 8:23 a.m., and medical personnel were cleared to enter the home shortly thereafter. The resident was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Milwaukee police information

What we know:

Milwaukee police confirm that they are investigating the home invasion, which took place near 14th and Layton.

Police say the suspect forcefully entered the victim’s home and battered the victim.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

What they're saying:

"We are deeply concerned about what this resident experienced and about the length of time that passed before emergency responders were dispatched," DEC Director Tony Bueno said. "We are carefully reviewing the initial call, the information available to DEC personnel, the classification and handling of the incident, and whether established procedures were followed. We owe the victim, the public, and our employees a complete and fact-based review."

Investigation

What we know:

DEC says the review will include available call recordings, dispatch records, system activity, applicable policies and procedures, and the actions taken as information about the incident developed. DEC is also coordinating with appropriate city partners to establish a complete timeline.

Two DEC employees on administrative leave

What we know:

Based on a preliminary review, DEC has placed two employees on administrative leave. This is a precautionary personnel action, not a final finding. The department will not reach conclusions about individual responsibility or take further personnel action until the full review is complete, and all relevant information has been examined.

If the review identifies deficiencies in call handling, policy, training, supervision, technology, or interdepartmental coordination, DEC will take appropriate corrective action based on the verified findings.

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What they're saying:

"The public must be able to trust that we will examine difficult incidents honestly, learn from what occurred, and make necessary improvements," Bueno said. "That commitment also requires us to avoid assumptions and allow the review process to establish the facts."

DEC will provide additional information when the review is complete.