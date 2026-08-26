Milwaukee 911 delay, city leaders address investigation

The Brief The Milwaukee Department of Emergency Communications completed its investigation into the handling of a 911 call and delayed emergency response. FOX6 News previously confirmed at least one employee lost their job. It all started after a 99-year-old woman was seriously injured during a home invasion, but emergency services did not respond for hours after the initial alert.



The Milwaukee Department of Emergency Communications provided an update Wednesday after it completed its investigation into the handling of a 911 call and delayed emergency response.

The backstory:

At least one employee lost their job following a City of Milwaukee investigation into the mishandling of a 911 call, according to documents reviewed by FOX6 News.

The employee was one of the two universal call takers that took a pair of 911 calls from a third-party dispatch service, alerting them that a 99-year-old woman was in danger near 14th and Cudahy on the morning of July 27. The third-party dispatcher told the city's universal call taker they believed the situation could be a domestic call.

When the dispatcher called 911 a second time minutes later, they patched in audio in which a man can be heard threatening a woman, yelling, "Shut the [expletive] up! I'm gonna beat the [expletive] out of you!"

Though the call takers told the third-party dispatcher that police were on it, they didn't arrive until more than 2.5 hours later — after the woman dialed 911 herself.

"I've been attacked. I need help," the victim said after calling 911.

The two employees — the call takers — were subsequently placed on paid administrative leave while the DEC launched its internal investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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