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Milwaukee 911 delay, city leaders address investigation

By
Milwaukee
Published August 26, 2026 8:59 AM CDT
Published August 26, 2026 8:59 AM CDT
911 delay: Milwaukee leaders provide update
911 delay: Milwaukee leaders provide update

911 delay: Milwaukee leaders provide update

The Milwaukee Department of Emergency Communications provided an update Wednesday after it completed its investigation into the handling of a 911 call and delayed emergency response.

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Department of Emergency Communications completed its investigation into the handling of a 911 call and delayed emergency response.
    • FOX6 News previously confirmed at least one employee lost their job.
    • It all started after a 99-year-old woman was seriously injured during a home invasion, but emergency services did not respond for hours after the initial alert.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Emergency Communications provided an update Wednesday after it completed its investigation into the handling of a 911 call and delayed emergency response.

The backstory:

At least one employee lost their job following a City of Milwaukee investigation into the mishandling of a 911 call, according to documents reviewed by FOX6 News.

The employee was one of the two universal call takers that took a pair of 911 calls from a third-party dispatch service, alerting them that a 99-year-old woman was in danger near 14th and Cudahy on the morning of July 27. The third-party dispatcher told the city's universal call taker they believed the situation could be a domestic call. 

When the dispatcher called 911 a second time minutes later, they patched in audio in which a man can be heard threatening a woman, yelling, "Shut the [expletive] up! I'm gonna beat the [expletive] out of you!"

Though the call takers told the third-party dispatcher that police were on it, they didn't arrive until more than 2.5 hours later — after the woman dialed 911 herself.

"I've been attacked. I need help," the victim said after calling 911.

The two employees — the call takers — were subsequently placed on paid administrative leave while the DEC launched its internal investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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Milwaukee 911 review after delayed response to attack, employee discharged
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Milwaukee 911 review after delayed response to attack, employee discharged

At least one employee lost their job following a City of Milwaukee investigation into the mishandling of a 911 call, according to documents reviewed by FOX6 News.

The Source: FOX6 News attended the Milwaukee Department of Emergency Communications news conference about the completed investigation and referenced prior coverage of the delay, the investigation and the home invasion.

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