Milwaukee 55th St. Patrick's Day Parade 'a real fun time'

Everybody was Irish on Saturday, March 11 in downtown Milwaukee during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade has been happening for more than five decades. For so many, it's tradition, and a little snow wasn't going to get in the way of anyone's celebration.

At Water and Juneau in downtown Milwaukee, the streets were filled with green and the luck of the Irish.

"It’s just a real fun time, so we make a day out of it," said Rich Bartz.

Saturday marked Milwaukee's 55th St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"Get together with friends and family," said Laura Bartz.

For Rich and Laura Bartz, the parade is tradition. They came to see their granddaughter, an Irish dancer. They picked the same spot on the route that they do each year.

"St. Paddy’s Day is just a good time for everybody to get out, even if we have to shovel snow," said Rich Bartz.

Just days after a big snowstorm, streets were cleared and people attending the parade made the most of what Mother Nature left behind.

"Plenty of room," said Laura Bartz. "He shoveled a little bit, and it worked out great."

The parade passes by what's been dubbed the "Irish Intersection," where Trinity and The Harp Irish Pub meet.

"The first three weeks of March are always hectic, but it’s fun," said Kelley Cramer, Trinity and Harp. "It’s always a good time getting everybody down here."

Many took part for the first time.

"St. Patrick’s, to me, is a coming together of all cultures," said Meghan Held. "Happy St. Patrick’s Day!"