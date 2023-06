article

A Milwaukee 4-month-old died Sunday, June 25 near 23rd and Burnham.

Police said a woman, 23, was arrested for child neglect.

The death occurred around 1:30 a.m., when police say the girl was found unresponsive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause is under investigation.

The medical examiner identified the baby as Adalynn Ortega.