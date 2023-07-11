Kids and their families took advantage of the nice weather and got out on the court Tuesday, July 11 in a three-on-three basketball tournament.

The Taylor-Made Foundation teamed up with the MKE Black Grassroots Network for Health Equity to host the "3v3 Safe Summer Basketball League" at McGovern Park.

The league is open to kids between the ages of 5 and 16. It is designed to help kids develop skills, build competition and foster a sense of community.

Milwaukee 3v3 Safe Summer Basketball League

"This is really what we need more of," said State Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee). "There's a big tree behind me, and it's the perfect image because what this does is, it's the seed that grows to create strong trees but strong humans who help to teach individuals the skills or things they can do to make better choices."

The league will run for four weeks on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

It's run alongside a wellness fair that will hold events including financial literacy workshops and yoga.