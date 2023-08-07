Milwaukee 27th and Kilbourn homicide, 16-year-old charged

article

A Milwaukee 16-year-old faces homicide charges, accused of fatally shooting a man near 27th and Kilbourn.

The fatal shooting happened July 11. Police said the victim, Jessie Chaney, 19, ran into the Kilbourn Supermarket for help after he was shot. He died at the scene.

Eric Gilmore, Jr. 16, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint says investigators found four 9mm casings on the sidewalk outside the store.

A witness identified the shooter and said he lived nearby.

Investigators recovered surveillance that showed the victim, Chaney, walking with a female near the Kilbourn Supermarket before the shooting. Gilmore, Jr. was also walking near the store with his sister, the video showed. At one point, Chaney and Gilmore, Jr. appeared to have a conversation and shook hands.

Shortly thereafter, according to the complaint, the video showed Gilmore, Jr. backing away from Chaney while Chaney continued walking toward the store. Gilmore, Jr. then followed Chaney, looking around before pulling a gun and firing at Chaney, the complaint says. Chaney ran into the Kilbourn Supermarket, where he collapsed and later died.

Gilmore, Jr. and his sister then ran back to their nearby apartment, according to prosecutors.

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 27th and Kilbourn

Gilmore, Jr.'s sister said before the shooting, Chaney came up behind them and said he was going to kill Gilmore, Jr., which she thought was strange because the two had just shaken hands moments prior. She said she told her brother to leave it alone and that they should leave because she was pregnant. She said she then heard gunshots and saw her brother running home, the complaint says.

Prosecutors say a woman who was driving during the shooting had her rear windows shot out and felt a sting on her arm. She initially thought she had been shot, but police determined she wasn't. The complaint says her vehicle was seen driving by when the shots rang out.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Eric Gilmore, Jr. as of Aug. 4.