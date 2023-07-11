Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, 1 dead, 3 hurt

article

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, July 11 left one person dead and two others hurt.

Two of the shootings happened within minutes of each other Tuesday evening.

At 5:20 p.m., police said a 15-year-old boy was shot near 24th and Pierce. He showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Minutes later, an 18-year-old man was shot near 38th and Cherry and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 6 p.m., a Milwaukee man, 22, showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police are looking into where this shooting occurred and what led to it.

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 27th and Kilbourn

A Milwaukee man, 19, was fatally shot near 27th and Kilbourn around 7:30 p.m. Police said the victim ran to a business in the area for help after the shooting, but he died from his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.