Milwaukee 2023 flu season awareness kickoff

Leaders from the City of Milwaukee and Wisconsin Department of Health Services rolled up their sleeves and received their seasonal flu vaccine Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to a news release, the flu vaccine is recommended for all individuals over six months of age, especially those at greatest risk for serious complications, including adults 65 and older, children younger than five, and pregnant women.

Following the press conference, residents of all ages can receive a free flu shot, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, free flu vaccines are available at all three Milwaukee Health Department immunization clinics.