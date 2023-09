A Milwaukee two-alarm fire brought firefighters to an industrial area on the far northwest side Wednesday evening, Sept. 20.

It happened at a building on Glenbrook Court, which is just north of 107th and Brown Deer.

Fire officials said thousands of gallons of burning petroleum products inside.

Foam was used to help bring the fire under control.

The cause is under investigation.