Milwaukee 2-alarm fire, 7th and Burleigh, no injuries

No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire Thursday afternoon, March 30 near 7th and Burleigh.

Fire officials said firefighters found heavy fire on the second floor of the 2.5-story structure around 2 p.m.

"We kept the fire contained to one building. We found no trapped victims or occupants," said Will Kowalski, MFD deputy chief. "Currently, there are no reports of any injuries."

The cause is under investigation. Kowalski said firefighters did not hear working smoke detectors in the home.

Three children and an adult live there. It wasn't immediately clear if they were home at the time.

Three animals were rescued.

Kowalski said firefighters were originally dispatched to a different location about 10 blocks away.

"We were given an address that was significantly farther away from this building," he said. "With the volume of smoke that we were easily seeing while en route, I could easily see someone over there thinking there was a fire in the neighborhood and calling it in."