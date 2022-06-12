Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near Roosevelt and Olive

A Milwaukee boy, 17, showed up at the hospital after he was shot early Sunday near Roosevelt and Olive.

Police said the shots were fired around 1:15 a.m., and the teenager was hit as he walked in the neighborhood.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.