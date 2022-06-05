Milwaukee 16-year-old shot near Appleton and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 16, was shot near Appleton and Villard Sunday afternoon, June 5.
Police said shots were fired around 1:30, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.