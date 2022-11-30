Miller Valley Holiday Lites drive-thru display open Dec. 2-25

article

Miller Brewing Company will once again provide holiday cheer with its annual Holiday Lites drive-thru display and seasonal Frederick Miller’s Classic Chocolate Lager.

This year’s Holiday Lites show features new music and imagery and will be open to the public daily, starting Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 25 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Additionally, the Miller Brewery Shop will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for holiday gift shopping, now through Dec. 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"Our Holiday Lites show is a family favorite dating back to the 1950s," said Kindra Loferski, manager of guest relations at Miller Brewing Company. "We are thrilled to provide this festive experience to the Milwaukee community and look forward to another great year of holiday traditions."

While driving through the Holiday Lites display, patrons are encouraged to tune their car radio to 91.1 FM to enjoy the holiday music. Patrons should remain in their cars and park between the A-frame signs on either side of State Street. Shows last approximately five minutes each with a 90-second intermission to allow for traffic flow.

This year, community members can visit the Miller Brewery gift shop during limited hours to find the perfect present for the beer lover on their shopping list or purchase Miller Brewing Company’s celebrated Chocolate Lager. Guests may purchase a 32-ounce crowler of the special seasonal beer online for local pickup at the Miller Visitor Center beginning the week of December 5. Pickup instructions will be sent upon checkout.

The Miller Valley Holiday Lites show welcomes more than 12,000 patrons annually during the holiday season. To learn more about Molson Coors, visit www.molsoncoors.com.