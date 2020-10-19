Expand / Collapse search

Miller Park becomes main COVID-19 testing site in Milwaukee

By
Published 
Updated just in
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Miller Park will become main COVID-19 test site

The new central hub for drive-up COVID-19 testing opens at Miller Park on Monday, Oct. 19.

MILWAUKEE - The new central hub for drive-up COVID-19 testing opens at Miller Park on Monday, Oct. 19. This, as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) as of Friday, Oct. 16 reported a seven-day average daily case increase of 3,052 -- the highest average on record in the state for a seven-day period. It is the first time a seven-day average has surpassed 3,000.

The National Guard moved out of Custer Stadium and UMOS Saturday, Oct. 17, with the end of the Brewers' season marking a new opportunity for Milwaukee to beat COVID-19. 

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said demand for testing has been rising, and now, employees hired by the city will be stepping in to help.

"We want to make sure that what we're doing is be able to have a site where people from around the city and from the surrounding areas can utilize," said Mayor Barrett.

According to the mayor, the two existing sites run by members of the National Guard will be shutting down as citizen soldiers prepare to move to other parts of the state.

"The Wisconsin National Guard is going to be transitioning the enduring sites in Milwaukee and Madison and Fox Valley to civilian control of those sites, which will free up additional resources from the National Guard to be able to offer more testing statewide," said Major Joe Trovato with the Wisconsin National Guard.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Testing will become available at the city's northwest and south side health centers, as well as Miller Park -- free and available to anyone. The mayor says the transition will increase daily capacity from 2,000 to 2,800 tests daily. 

"This will result in even more testing capacity, which is something we think is very important," he said.

DHS: 7-day COVID-19 daily case average surpasses 3,000 in Wisconsin
slideshow

DHS: 7-day COVID-19 daily case average surpasses 3,000 in Wisconsin

Due to a scheduled update of the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS), the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is not anticipated to release new COVID-19 data until at least Monday, Oct. 19.

NARI Home Show goes on days after COVID-19 care facility opens
slideshow

NARI Home Show goes on days after COVID-19 care facility opens

The NARI Home Show took place at the Products Pavilion at Wisconsin State Fair Park, just a few hundred feet from the COVID-19 alternate care facility.