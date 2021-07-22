Expand / Collapse search

Miller High Life giveaway: Tweet to win Bucks coupe glasses

By Carla Kakouris
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Champagne of Beers is for Champions! 

For the first time in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks have brought home the NBA Championship title. As a brand that’s been a part of the city for over 100 years, Miller High Life is helping fans raise a victory toast with The Champagne of Beers.

 FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Fifty Wisconsin fans will be able to get their hands on a pair of hyper limited-edition Miller High Life x Milwaukee Bucks coupe glasses by tweeting how they’re celebrating our hometown heroes. It’s seriously as easy as replying to this tweet.

For more info, go to  millerhighlife.com/champagneofbeersisforchampions.

Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship parade; fans line streets
slideshow

Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship parade; fans line streets

Thousands will squeeze into downtown Milwaukee on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in 50 years.

Bucks victory parade, fans line the streets

Brian Kramp talks with fans ahead of Bucks victory parade.