Milk Can Diner: New location offers options for every meal

Milk Can Diner wants you to give them a try
Brian is in Greendale with a look at historic downtown’s newest breakfast, lunch and dinner hot spot.
Whether you’re looking for a full service sit-down breakfast or something quick and on-the-go, Milk Can Diner can start off your day the right way.
Brian is in Greendale checking out their new location that offers options for every meal.
Milk Can Diner can start off your day the right way
Brian is in Greendale checking out their new location that offers options for every meal.
About Milk Can Food (website)
After launching the popular Milk Can Food Truck in 2019, and Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard brick and mortar in Muskego last year, the Milk Can family couldn't wait to spread the love and bring the diner's vision to life. We put a contemporary twist on your favorite Midwest classics and we are so excited to share our brand with the Historic Greendale community with a focus on quality, and a commitment to genuine hospitality.
Milk Can Diner can start off your day the right way
Brian is in Greendale checking out their new location that offers options for every meal.
Looking for a frozen treat the entire family will love?
Brian is in Greendale at Milk Can Diner where they are constantly coming up with fun flavors of fresh-churned custard.
There’s a new spot in downtown Greendale that has a full bar complete with a stacked cocktail list and boozy shakes
Brian is at Milk Can Diner getting an early start on thirsty Thursday.
Milk Can family has just opened their latest creation in downtown Greendale
Brian is checking out some of the baked goods that make Milk Can Diner a great place to stop for a sweat treat.
No matter what food you're in the mood for or what time you dine...Milk Can Diner has you covered
Brian is in Greendale with a look at downtown’s newest breakfast, lunch and dinner hot spot.