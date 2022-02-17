Milk Can Diner: New location offers options for every meal

Whether you’re looking for a full service sit-down breakfast or something quick and on-the-go, Milk Can Diner can start off your day the right way.

Brian is in Greendale checking out their new location that offers options for every meal.

About Milk Can Food (website)

After launching the popular Milk Can Food Truck in 2019, and Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard brick and mortar in Muskego last year, the Milk Can family couldn't wait to spread the love and bring the diner's vision to life. We put a contemporary twist on your favorite Midwest classics and we are so excited to share our brand with the Historic Greendale community with a focus on quality, and a commitment to genuine hospitality.