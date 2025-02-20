Expand / Collapse search

Milaeger’s Pop-Up Biergarten; 4 days of food, music, and beer

Published  February 20, 2025 8:28am CST
Milaeger’s Pop-Up Biergarten

RACINE, Wis. - The Winter Pop-Up Biergarten is back in Racine at Milaeger’s with food, music, and even dachshund racing. Brian Kramp is in Racine with a preview of Milaeger’s Pop-Up Biergarten.

Dachshund racing event

Brian Kramp is with a few of the dogs that will be racing this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Hofbrau beer highlight

Food options

Biergarten event details

Enjoy a hot bowl of chili

Brian Kramp is in Racine with a preview of tonight’s event that benefits Racine Area Veterans.

