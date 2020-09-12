Mike Holmgren stumps for Biden in virtual campaign event

article

In a virtual event for Wisconsin voters, a former Green Bay Packers head coach explained on Saturday, Sept. 12 why he will be voting for Joe Biden.

Mike Holmgren and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich spoke in a conference call held by Biden’s Wisconsin campaign team.

According to a report from FOX 11 News in Green Bay, the two talked about the coronavirus pandemic and the money the Green Bay area is losing with fans absent from Packers games for at least the start of the season.

Each normal game brings in an estimated $15 million for the local economy.

“Had the (Trump) administration acted in a timely, responsible way, then we may have had people in the football stadium," Holmgren said. "We may have saved a lot of businesses and I know we would have saved a lot of lives."

Anna Kelly, President Donald Trump's Wisconsin Press Secretary, issued a statement about the virtual campaign event.

“Joe Biden proved during his 674 days of absence from Wisconsin that he doesn’t care about Badger State voters,” said Kelly. “No last-ditch effort will change that.”

Holmgren coached in Green Bay for seven years, guiding the team to a victory in Super Bowl 31.