Midwest Gaming Classic back in Milwaukee; hundreds of new, old games

Brian Kramp is at the Baird Center where you can celebrate gaming with hundreds of new and old games.
MILWAUKEE - The Midwest Gaming Classic is back this weekend and there’s no shortage of arcade games and pinball machines for you to play. Brian Kramp is at the Baird Center where you can celebrate gaming with hundreds of new and old games.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at an event where the entire family can get their game on.
Brian Kramp is at Baird Center where tabletops games will also be a big draw.
Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a preview of the video game consoles, pinball machines, computers and even tabletop board games you can find at the Midwest Gaming Classic.
Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a preview of the Midwest Gaming Classic.