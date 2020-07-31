Michigan Street bridge reopens to traffic in downtown Milwaukee

The Michigan Street Vertical Lift Bridge over the Milwaukee River has reopened to traffic.

A news release says the bridge closed in spring 2019 for a rehabilitation project which upgraded or replaced the existing structural, electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical components. The project also made improvements to the bridge house and roadway approach. A solid surface deck was installed on the span for a bicycle-friendly surface.

Additionally, new railings were constructed between the sidewalks and the roadway and on the outside of the sidewalks.

The contractor will continue to work on minor electrical items, install the metal grating in the piers, and finish the interior of the bridge house. Short-term lane closures may be needed for this finishing work.

The Michigan Street Bridge was built in 1978 -- and is one of Milwaukee’s 21 moveable bridges. It connects the Downtown and Westown neighborhoods along with providing access to and from the Riverwalk.