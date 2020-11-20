Michigan congressman cites election 'dead end'

A Republican Michigan congressman is calling his state legislators’ attempt to change the presidential election results a “dead end.”

Rep. Fred Upton told reporters Friday on Capitol Hill he has “not seen any evidence of fraud that would overturn 150,000 and some votes.”

Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election on Nov. 7, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede.

Upton was among the first Republicans in Congress to congratulate Biden on winning. Upton says he has not been in contact with the lawmakers from his state who are meeting later with Trump at the White House.

Even if the state lawmakers are able to pass legislation to overturn the election results, Upton says they don’t have the numbers to override an expected veto of any such action by the state’s Democratic governor. He says, “That’s just a dead end.”

Upton says he also doesn't “see judges overturning the results of the certified elections.” He calls that "pretty much a long shot.”