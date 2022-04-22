Michael Teague sentenced, 15 years in 2019 Milwaukee fatal shooting

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Michael Teague on Friday, April 22 to 15 years in prison and another five years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting inside a bar near 5th and Center in April 2019.

Online court records show Teague entered guilty pleas to two charges on Monday, April 18. Those charges include second-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors said Teague fired shots at Donald Thomas after an altercation inside the bar. The shooting victim died from his injuries. Prosecutors said most of the ordeal was caught on camera.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, on April 18, 2019, police were called out to 5th and Center, where they found Thomas lying face down on a grassy portion of the sidewalk, with a large amount of blood coming from his mouth. He died as a result of his injuries. An autopsy revealed he suffered a single gunshot wound to his back. His death was ruled a homicide.

The complaint said surveillance cameras at the nearby Center Street Liquor and Ed's Lounge captured the incidents that led to Thomas' death.

The video showed Thomas inside Ed's Lounge, where there was an apparent disagreement with staff. The video showed Thomas got animated and jostled a woman -- Michael Teague's step-daughter. There was then a "heated disagreement" between Thomas and Teague's step-daughter, during which Thomas punched Teague's step-daughter.

Thomas was escorted out of Ed's Lounge. A woman associated with Teague's step-daughter left shortly thereafter -- crossing the street to the Throttle Twisters bar.

The video showed a dark truck pulled up in front of Throttle Twisters, and a man prosecutors said was Teague entered the bar. The complaint said Teague soon exited, walking across the intersection to Ed's Lounge.

When Teague entered Ed's Lounge, his face was clearly captured by surveillance cameras, the complaint said, and he was wearing a sweatshirt with the logo of Teague's motorcycle club, the Mighty Rams. He was caught on camera leaving Ed's Lounge and returning to the Throttle Twister's bar before the fight involving the victim and Teague's step-daughter.

After the fight, the complaint said the video showed Teague's step-daughter's friend heading to Throttle Twisters, coming out with a man prosecutors said was Teague. They were caught on camera going to Teague's truck before returning to the intersection.

According to prosecutors, as the victim was walking to his car, the video from the liquor store showed Teague pursued him -- confronting the victim. Prosecutors said Teague reached into his pocket and raised his right hand -- and the victim took off running.

Based on the reactions of others in the video, prosecutors said that moment was when shots were fired. Prosecutors said Teague then got into his truck and drove away.