Michael Mattioli trial scheduled for November

The trial of Michael Mattioli, the former Milwaukee police officer charged in a man's 2020 death, is now scheduled for Nov. 14. It had previously been set to begin May 2.

That date, the judge said, was set to allow accommodations for the defense's expert witnesses.

Mattioli is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Joel Acevedo. He pleaded not guilty in December 2020.

Mattioli is accused of using a chokehold on Acevedo during a fight, causing Acevedo's death six days later in April 2020. He was off-duty at the time.

Police were called to Mattioli’s home near 45th and Cleveland on the city’s south side. Officers found Mattioli straddling Acevedo, who was on his stomach and not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to a criminal complaint.

Joel Acevedo

Mattioli told investigators he had some people over for drinks the night before and woke up to find Acevedo going through his pants pockets, so he told Acevedo to get out of his house. Mattioli said Acevedo denied stealing and punched another man as he left, and Mattioli got on top of him and called 911.

