MIAD opening downtown Milwaukee gallery at The Avenue

article

The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) on Wednesday, Oct. 6 announced the opening of MIAD Gallery at The Avenue MKE.

The gallery will open in November at the space near and Wisconsin Avenue and Old World Third Street. The 2,500-square-foot space will be located along the 3rd Street Market Hall main entrance.

MIAD Gallery will feature work from current students, alumni, faculty and staff, a news release said. All pieces will be available for purchase.

"MIAD Gallery at The Ave is an exciting and significant expansion of our campus," said Jeff Morin, MIAD president.

The college currently enrolls approximately 900 students, many of whom stay in Milwaukee after graduating and work for companies located in southeastern Wisconsin, the release indicated.

MIAD Gallery provides a platform to showcase the five majors it offers and the varied work of its students, which ranges from furniture design to new product development to digital technology and graphic design.

"Most people do not realize the breadth of creative majors we offer, so the gallery is an ideal way to visually tell our story," said Morin. "It is also an opportunity for community members, businesses, MIAD supporters and others to access and purchase work at a variety of price points from some of today’s best and brightest emerging artists and designers."

Similar to other area galleries, a portion of the art and design work sales directly support the artist/designer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News