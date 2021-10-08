Expand / Collapse search

AmFam Field offers new foods for fans during NLDS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE - American Family Field foodservice partner Delaware North announced several new specialty menu items for the National League Division Series (NLDS).

The new items – which feature products from Wisconsin-based Johnsonville, Sargento and Milwaukee Pretzel Co. – include:

  • Johnsonville Bratzilla: Johnsonville Brat on a Milwaukee Pretzel Roll with fried kraut and Secret Stadium Sauce. Found on Field, Loge, Terrace and Club Levels.
  • Johnsonville Corn Brat: Deep-fried Johnsonville Brat with house-made beer batter, served with yellow mustard. Found on Field, Loge, Terrace and Club Levels.
  • Full Count Cristo: Sargento Swiss Cheese and Ham on French toast with grape jelly. Served at both the Sargento Grilled Cheese Stand (Section 129) and Chef’s Table Club Level.
  • Salted Caramel & Toffee Milwaukee Pretzel: Milwaukee Pretzel topped with salted caramel and toffee. Found on Field, Loge and Terrace Levels.
  • S’More Milwaukee Pretzel: Milwaukee Pretzel topped with marshmallows and chocolate sauce. Found on Field, Loge and Terrace Levels.

