AmFam Field offers new foods for fans during NLDS

American Family Field foodservice partner Delaware North announced several new specialty menu items for the National League Division Series (NLDS).

The new items – which feature products from Wisconsin-based Johnsonville, Sargento and Milwaukee Pretzel Co. – include:

Johnsonville Bratzilla: Johnsonville Brat on a Milwaukee Pretzel Roll with fried kraut and Secret Stadium Sauce. Found on Field, Loge, Terrace and Club Levels.

Johnsonville Corn Brat: Deep-fried Johnsonville Brat with house-made beer batter, served with yellow mustard. Found on Field, Loge, Terrace and Club Levels.

Full Count Cristo: Sargento Swiss Cheese and Ham on French toast with grape jelly. Served at both the Sargento Grilled Cheese Stand (Section 129) and Chef’s Table Club Level.

Salted Caramel & Toffee Milwaukee Pretzel: Milwaukee Pretzel topped with salted caramel and toffee. Found on Field, Loge and Terrace Levels.