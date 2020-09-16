Mexican Independence Day celebrated safely in Milwaukee

article

The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, Inc. (WHSF)/Mexican Fiesta will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day safely and culturally, a news release said.

The celebration will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Flores Hall parking lot (2997 S. 20th St. Milwaukee, WI 53215) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live cultural exhibits starting at 5:30 p.m. (Drive-by ONLY).

As part of the celebration, the WHSF will host a fundraiser and those that would like to contribute will have the opportunity to purchase Margaritas or Palomas at $12, which includes the official 2020 mug and one ticket voucher for Mexican Fiesta 2021. Refills will be available at $8 for those that bring their official 2020 mug.

Also, free Chips and Salsa will be given to each vehicle that participates in the fundraiser, until supplies last.

The news release said all CDC safety protocols will be followed. For more information call 414-383-7066 or email info@mexicanfiesta.org.