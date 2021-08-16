This year’s Metropolitan Builder’s Association Parade Of Homes features 15 homes at two different sites. Brian is in Pewaukee getting a tour of the models and what trends are big with builders this year.

About The Metropolitan Builders Association (website)

The Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA) is a not-for-profit trade association that represents almost 1,000 companies involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of single and multifamily housing and light commercial property in Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, and Milwaukee Counties. Collectively, our members employ tens of thousands of workers in the metro-Milwaukee area and do over $800 million worth of business each year. With such a large number of high-paying jobs, the housing industry is a crucial element to the area's continued economic health.



What We Do

The Metropolitan Builders Association provides its members with a community of companies to work with to continuously grow their own companies and the industry. By organizing events such as the Parade of Homes and the Home Building & Remodeling Show, the MBA gives its members the opportunity to be exposed to thousands of consumers each year.





In addition to putting on events, the MBA also participates in government advocacy to help influence land development and building related topics on a global, regional, state, and local basis. The MBA fosters a positive working relationship with area municipalities, regulatory agencies, and elected officials at all levels, by sharing information on important industry

-related issues.

The MBA also works to give back to its community through fundraising events. Each year the Association works to help raise money and support the needs of our local communities. While these events are a great way to assist the community, they are also an easy way for members to connect with each other.